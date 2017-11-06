Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Gorgeous Mini Dress At LACMA Gala

Behati Prinsloo’s one glowing mama-to-be! Flaunting her baby bump in a silk frock that totally flattered her changing bod, the model couldn’t have looked more fresh-faced while expecting baby #2 with Adam Levine!

SO stunning! Behati Prinsloo, 28, sure knows how to dress her pregnant body. Highlighting her growing belly, the Victoria’s Secret model rocked a green mini-dress by Gucci that featured an intricate pattern with pearl detailing while making an appearance at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California. Behati looked amazing at the event, which took place on the evening of Nov. 4, and we love how she polished off her nighttime look with a structured clutch and strappy black heels. Click here to see gorgeous pics of celeb moms’ baby bumps.

Behati is currently pregnant with her second child, whom she’s expecting with husband Adam Levine, 38. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have had quite the turnaround too, as they only welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, in September of last year! For her fashionable night out, Behati pulled her hair back in a slick, straight ponytail, and her nails were painted a bold red. Talk about glam! Adam, however, was not at the event, as Behati thanked her friend and fellow model, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 30, for being her “gorgeous” date.

Adam and Behati revealed they were expecting again in September — about a week before Dusty’s first birthday. “ROUND 2 …” she captioned a mirror selfie. In the Instagram pic, the model can be seen sporting a bikini with her very round belly front and center. And while, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Adam’s Voice co-stars were “surprised” by Behati’s pregnancy, fans may have seen the news coming. After all, the two have been vocal about how much they both enjoy parenthood.

“I think the fact that you could love a person more than you ever thought,” Behati gused to People magazine back in August when sharing what surprised her most about becoming a mom. “I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love. And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.” Aw! And it looks like Adam is just as enthralled with fatherhood.

“As many kids that Behati wants is the amount of kids that Adam wants,” a source close to Adam told us EXCLUSIVELY in September. “He would be happy if she was constantly pregnant and would love to have a brood the size of Brad [Pitt] and Angelina [Jolie’s].”

