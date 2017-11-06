Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reportedly Married 6 Months Ago In ‘Intimate’ Ceremony

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are already married, according to a new report, which claims the longtime couple secretly wed in an ‘intimate’ Malibu ceremony! Get the exciting details!

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, are married? How’d we miss this one? The couple, who met in 2009, secretly said “I do” in a small Malibu ceremony, according to Australia’s NW magazine. “It was a very intimate ceremony at their house in Malibu,” a source tells the mag, adding that the alleged wedding took place “six months ago” in late April. “I’m told only a handful of people were there and they’re still the only ones who know.” The anonymous source also claims that the pair plans to keep things very private, and won’t make their reported wedding “public knowledge anytime soon.” HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for both Miley and Liam, who have yet to address the wedding reports.

Miley and Liam sparked wedding speculation just days ago when they stepped out at Tybee Island in Georgia, where they filmed the movie The Last Song together. Liam is currently filming there for his new movie, Killerman. The pair met on set of the film in 2010, and sparks flew. On Nov. 3, Miley and Liam were photographed on a sweet stroll while sipping on beverages. And, there were two pieces of jewelry in the photo that caught everyone’s eye — The couple appeared to be wearing matching wedding bands. However, in true Miley and Liam fashion, they’ve kept quiet about their relationship.

Miley and Liam became engaged in 2012, and then called off their engagement later in 2013. They remained apart for all of 2014, until Miley emerged one day with engagement ring on in Jan. 2015. Ever since, the couple has been better than ever. Miley and Liam have always been very private when it comes to their romance. However, Miley opened up about marriage in Sept. 2017, when she spoke with The Sun. “I’m just riding this out,” Miley admitted about their relationship. “I don’t envision marriage. I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do.”

Miley, herself, was even shocked when she and Liam got back together after their 2013 split. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned,” she confessed, adding that they “kept a great friendship really private” after splitting. However, everything happens for a reason, and Miley is happy that she and Liam took that break. “It’s good for people to have that space to grow individually. Otherwise, when you’re with someone from 16 until 24, you grow into the same person,” she said, adding that nowadays, “it feels like nothing changed except we grew up a lot.”

