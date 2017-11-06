Former ‘DWTS’ Champ Alfonso Ribeiro Reveals Which Season 25 Couple He’s Rooting For

Alfonso Ribeiro knows a thing or two about winning ‘DWTS’ as he took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2014. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on who he’s rooting for to go all the way in season 25.

Carlton’s back! The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro, 46, will be returning to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom on Nov. 6 to perform with his former pro partner Witney Carson, 24. The couple went all the way in season 19, with their triumphant run that saw them take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Since the actor knows exactly what it takes to claim victory, we talked to the star and he gave HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVE details on who he’s rooting for, as he thinks violinist Lindsey Stirling, 31, and her pro partner Mark Ballas, 31, have the perfect combination of talent and likability to come out on top!

Lindsey Stirling and I say that because they are the most overall complete. They haven’t gotten the top scores, but the choreography has been out of this world with Mark this season. I think Lindsey is capable of doing all the different styles at a very high level. I think she is also incredibly likable. I know that a lot of people have Jordan Fisher as the number one and to be honest I think he might be the best male dancer they have ever had on the show — and I think that says a lot coming from a guy who won — but I question his personality. I question his authenticity in terms of making the audience feel something authentic,” Alfonso tells us. Ouch about Jordan! You’d think with his Broadway background he would know to play to a crowd, but Alfonso thinks he’s lacking in that department. See pics from season 25 of DWTS, here “The two front-runners would be in my opinion is Mark Ballas and

think that Victoria and Val and Mark and Lindsey have that, and so a lot of times as far as I look at that show as not the best dancer in each season is the person who wins. It’s the one who checks all the boxes at a super high level. And I put my money right now on Lindsey and Mark.” Well there ya go fans! From this winner’s perspective, Alfonso is really secure in his belief that Lindsey and Mark have got what it takes to go all the way and claim that season 25 Mirrorball Trophy! Alfonso thinks that Mark and Lindsay, as well as pro Val Chmerkovsky , 32 and ESPN features reporter Victoria Arlen , 23, have the charm and engaging quality that he feels actor/musician Jordan, 23, is lacking. “I

HollywoodLifers, do you agree with Alfonso? Do you think Linsey and Mark will win DWTS?