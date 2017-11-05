‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It’ Recap: Kandi Breaks Down In Tears & T.I. Surprises Tiny

Xscape is back, baby! During the first episode of their Bravo special, ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It,’ Kandi struggled with some big decisions, T.I. showed Tiny and the rest of the group some serious love, and more!

The girls of Xscape are back together, but it’s not all fun and games. A lot of drama went down when they split up back in the ’90s, so Tiny calls a meeting so they can clear the air. LaTocha Scott asks Kandi Burruss if she’s accepted her apology. LaTocha slammed Kandi in a radio interview years ago, and the girls have had beef for years. Yes, LaTocha has apologized, but it’s not simple for Kandi. “Honestly, it wasn’t really as satisfying as I thought it would be,” Kandi says. “Yes, I want to forgive but it’s just hard…” The girls have been getting offers to perform ever since LaTocha, Tiny, and Tamika Scott did another radio interview together. But it’s all up to Kandi.

Kandi, Tiny, Tamika, and LaTocha also talk about a movie Jermaine Dupri is involved in. Jermaine discovered them when they sang at his birthday party in 1992. They were the first artists on his label. Kandi believes he should have given them a heads up about the movie. He’s trying to take their story, but they’re not going to let that happen.

The girls all agree to perform at the Essence Festival and see how well they get along. They all show up to the first rehearsal, but Tamika tries to back out because of diarrhea. Tiny doesn’t think that’s an acceptable excuse, so she calls Tamika! “You ain’t got no compassion for my bootyhole.” Tamika says to Tiny. Yes, really. Tamika does end up coming to rehearsal. Things start out smoothly for the girls, but they don’t stay that way. After rehearsal, Kandi admits to Tiny that she felt “confused” at practice. “I just kind of feel like a fish out of water,” she says. “I don’t feel like I fit in with them anymore.”

Tiny’s mom is helping her with the kids amidst her breakup with T.I. “As far as my marriage, we’ve been going through some things,” Tiny says. “It’s just been an ongoing thing to where we’re like in and out, in and out, and at the same time, we’re divorcing. It’s a crazy whirlwind.” When LaTocha comes over to the house, she asks Tiny point-blank if she’s still having sex with T.I. Tiny doesn’t answer!

With 20 days until the Essence Festival, there’s a lot the girls have to work through. Kandi has concerns about the set list. She wants to start with a smash and end with a smash, specifically “Just Kickin’ It” and “Understanding.” Not everyone is OK with the idea of starting with their biggest hit right off the bat. In the middle of the discussion, T.I. shows up! “I told him he could stop by, but I ain’t think he would,” Tiny says. “Now he shows up when we’re arguing. This man has the worst timing.” Kandi asks him what he thinks about the set list, and he agrees with her about starting with “Just Kickin’ It.”

“Listen, I have no voice in this race,” T.I. tells the ladies. “All I want to do is make sure that you guys, as legends, have the most appropriate show that you could have because you know your legacy deserves it.” Tiny is taken aback by T.I.’s sweet words. “It feels great to hear him call us legends,” Tiny admits. “I’ve never heard him speak of us in that way so I’m like, ‘What? Okay.’ He’s being extra nice today.” T.I. wants to help in anyway he can. Tamika asks him to come out and do a song with them, and that gets them all laughing.

The girls get a call about doing the BET Awards. They’ve never performed at the BET Awards, so this is a huge honor. There’s only one thing: It’s in 13 days! Kandi thinks they may not be ready. After practice, Kandi confronts Tiny. “You are frustrating me right now.” Kandi says. “Everything that we discussed you are totally changing.” Tiny denies that. She’s tired of Kandi going back and forth about reuniting. Kandi reveals she’s only doing the BET Awards and the Essence Festival for the fans. She needs to see how she gets along with everybody before she makes any more decisions. Kandi starts crying in front of Tiny. She just doesn’t want to seem like the bad guy all the time just because she doesn’t agree with everything the rest of the group wants to do. Tiny advises that Kandi just tell everyone how she feels. That’s the only way this is going to work. Will Kandi take Tiny’s advice?!

