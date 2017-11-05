Devin Patrick Kelley: 5 Things To Know About The Attacker In The Sutherland Springs Shooting

The assailant behind the horrific shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas has been identified as Devin Patrick Kelley. Here’s everything you need to know.

At 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, Devin Patrick Kelley entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire on those in attendance. The attack resulted in 26 deaths and 24 injuries. The casualties ranged in age from as young as 2 to 72. Afterwards, some locals fought back against Kelley, according to TMZ. He was tackled and disarmed by a local resident. When Kelley ran from the church he was fired upon by an average citizen who gave chase. Kelley was found soon after, shot and killed in a vehicle, which contained other firearms. In light of these harrowing circumstances, we decided to take a closer look at Kelley leading up to his attack in Sutherland Springs. Here’s 5 things you need to know.

1) Devin lived in New Braunfels. It’s a suburb roughly 35-40 miles southeast of San Antonio. Since the shooting, his home has been raided by law enforcement including the bomb squad and the K9 unit. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 2009, according to the Daily Mail. He was also reportedly married but there is no information his spouse at this time.

2) He was in the Air Force. Kelley worked in logistics and supply until he was dishonorably discharged in 2014. In fact, he was formally court marshaled but the reason has not been released.

3) He was a Bible Studies teacher. It’s been reported that he taught at Kingsville First Baptist Church. This is not the church that was attacked.

4) Devin was an ardent gun lover. He recently shares a photo of an AR-15 assault rifle of his Facebook page. He captioned the image: “She’s a bad b*tch.” Reports have also surfaced that law enforcement is investigating if he was involved with any types of militia groups.

5) He was clad in black tactical military gear when he attacked the First Baptist Church. And it was an AR-15 assault rifle that he used during the shooting.

