New York City Marathon 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Big Apple Race Online

On your mark. Get set. GO! 50,000 runners will hit the streets of the Big Apple for the 2017 New York City Marathon. Coverage of this epic race kicks off at 9:00 AM ET so tune in to watch!

Here we go! The 47th running of the New York City Marathon takes place on Nov. 5, putting thousands of road warriors to the test of their lives. The 26.2 mile/42.195 kilometer race will send an estimated 50k runners through the five boroughs. It’ll be star-studded race, packed to the brim with drama and exhilaration. While finishing this grueling test is its own reward, the winner of the NYC Marathon will take home $100,000. With so much on the line, expect some drama. Can’t make it to NYC to see it in person? Thankfully, fans can watch from the comfort of their homes (or their phones) thanks to ESPN!

In addition to the $100,000 to the overall winner, the top American takes home $25,000, according to Sports Illustrated. If one of the first two runners runs under 2:05:30 or – somehow – breaks the 2:05:06 course record, they’ll get an additional $50,000. Considering there are five men who have run under 2:07, there’s a good chance that someone is taking home a huge payday here.

The women’s professional race kicks off at 9:20 AM ET. Mary Keitany is trying to go back-to-back-to-back-to-back, as the three-time winner is looking for her fourth consecutive victory. She’s going to deal with some competition from Shalane Flanagan, the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Mare Dibaba, and the 2017 Boston Marathon champion Edna Kiplagat. On the men’s side, kicking off at 9:50 AM ET, will see Meb Keflezighi, 42, run his last professional race. The best American long distance runner in history will retire after this race.

“I’m smiling,” the 2004 Olympic silver medalist said in a phone interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I gave everything that I had, my heart and soul, and a lot of sacrifice in between. And I am more than content with my career. It’s a little bit bittersweet, but I’m excited to be done with it and move on to the next chapter of my life.” Meb won this race in 2009. Will he end his career on a high note?

In addition to the pros, celebs like Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss, Prince Royce, Tiki Barber, Carole Radziwill, and more will also take part in the race. Tune in to see if they’ll survive the race and cross the finish line!

