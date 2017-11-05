Manchester City Vs. Arsenal Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Stand back, because Manchester City is on fire! Will Arsenal end City’s 14-game winning streak when they meet in the Premier League? The game is set for 9:15 AM ET so don’t miss it!

August 21, 2017 was the last time anyone was able to stop Manchester City from losing. After drawing Everton, 1-1, City has not dropped a single game across all competitions. The team, to no surprise, sits on top of the Premier League table, undefeated as they go into this game with Arsenal. While it looks like Pep Guardiola’s men will keep the streak alive, the Gunners have a history of upsetting the favorites. Nothing will be for certain when they meet in the middle of City of Manchester Stadium except one thing: this will be an awesome match!

Arsenal may not be as perfect as City (having lost three games so far this season) but Arsene Wegner’s squad still remains strong. The Gunners have broken the top five, and a win here would not only hand City their first loss in more than two months, it would also catapult Arsenal up the rankings. “We have an opportunity to show that we can deal with these kind of games and I am sure we can,” Arsene, 68, said ahead of this match, per BBC. “At the moment, we just have to prepare in a serious way with clarity and focus and give the maximum on Sunday. We will not hide. The best way to defend sometimes is to attack.”

This game may be more personal to Arsene than fans think. Currently, City is unbeaten and could theoretically finish the season with that record intact. The last team to do that? Arsenal, as Arsene guided the gunners to a perfect season in 2003-04. Though Man City is playing the best football of their lives, Pep doesn’t think he’ll match “The Invincibles” record. “I would like to say to Arsene that this record belongs to him. We are not going to break him. He has to be calm and sure that is not going to happen,” Pep said, per Goal.com. “It belongs to his team, an exceptional team, because to go through the Premier League unbeaten is something fantastic.”

