Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Ezekiel Elliott dodged suspension once again! The NFL star will join his Dallas Cowboys when they play the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 PM ET. It’s going to be a great game so don’t miss it!

The biggest drama of the 2017-18 NFL season, so far, has been the drama surrounding Ezekiel Elliott. The 22-year-old Dallas Cowboys running back has dodged his six-game suspension as if they were opposing defenders. Just when it looked like Zeke was finally going to serve his punishment over an NFL investigation into a case of alleged domestic abuse, he was given the go-ahead. Now, he’ll join his boys to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

To recap: Zeke got slapped with the six-game suspension on Aug. 11 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, stemming from domestic violence allegations made by a former girlfriend, per ESPN. Ezekiel was never charged with a crime by the Columbus, Ohio authorities who first looked into these claims. The NFL conducted its own investigation and decided to punish Zeke. The Cowboys star appealed the suspension. His fate bounced back and forth, with the latest ruling coming from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The court granted a request for a stay on the suspension, meaning Zeke’s free to play this game.

A panel of federal judges will determine whether he’ll have to serve the suspension. In the meantime, he’ll try to help the 4-3 Cowboys pick up another win as they inch closer to the post-season. “My energy level is high like the rest of this team,” Ezekiel said, per ESPN. “I think everyone is excited … It seemed like a burst of adrenaline in this team when I came in the locker room and everyone saw me and realized I was going this week. We’re all just excited to go out there and get better as a team this week and try to get another win.”

