Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Gooooooal! Both Manchester United and Chelsea are fighting to get closer to the top of the Premier League. These two squads square off at 11:30 AM ET so tune in to watch!

Though Manchester City is running away with the Premiership, Manchester United is doing its best to keep up. Last year’s champions, Chelsea, may have taken some lumps early in the season, but they still pose a potential threat. The Blues are coming off a surprising loss in the Champions League, so you know that Antonio Conte, 48, is going to get his squad fired up before they meet United out in the middle of Stamford Bridge. The weather may be getting cold but the action is heating up, so don’t miss this game.

AS Roma was far too much for Chelsea, as the Italian side just demolished the reigning Premier League champs, 3-0. The sting of defeat will still be fresh in the mind of Chelsea’s players as they meet United. Manchester, on the other hand, is riding on a four game winning streak, putting Benfica away, 2-0. However, he hottest action may not be on the pitch but on the sidelines, as Antonio and United’s Jose Mourinho, 54, have been involved in several touchline “confrontations” over the past year, per Sky Sports.

Ahead of this match, Antonio seemed to call for a truce between him and his rival. “It’s not important, the relationship between the coaches,” said Conte. “We have to respect the job of the other coach. I don’t like to speak about the other situation. He is an opponent and I’m an opponent for him. After the game it will be the same. I have respect for his job, he must have respect for mine. Then I stop.” Will these two behave? Let’s be honest — probably not. Yet, that passion for the sport is what makes the game so enjoyable to watch.

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers?