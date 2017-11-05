Tiny’s Sexiest Pics Since T.I. Split Drama: Bikinis, Working Out & More

Since Tiny filed for divorce from T.I. last December, she’s been kicking it into high gear with her workouts, and is looking hotter than ever. Check out her sexiest pics since the split here!

It’s been nearly a year since Tiny shockingly filed for divorce from T.I., and she’s been totally slaying the game ever since. From sexy bikini pics, to shots in the gym and amazing red carpet appearances, Tiny has proven in these pics that the single life is actually treating her quite well. Clearly, her ex took notice, too, as he began fighting to win her back over the summer, and the two are continuing to work things out in their relationship. Whether it be that she’s rockin’ revenge bod, kicking it into gear because of her reunion with girl group Xscape, or something else, there’s no denying that Tiny is looking better than ever these days.

HollywoodLife.com recently caught up with Tiny about how she’s been working out to get her incredible figure, and she gave a lot of credit to her trainer, Kory Phillips. She said she spends a lot of time working on her legs, even though she “hates” leg day. Her leg workouts include “a lot of squats,” she admitted. She’s also taken up boxing, which she loves because it targets her entire body. As for her diet? Tiny revealed she recently became a pescetarian, but she still eats carbs whenever she wants. “I’m a bread eater,” she explained. “But I try to work out a lot.”

You can check out the results of Tiny’s hard work in the gallery above — we’ve rounded up her sexiest pics since she filed for divorce. It’s certainly good inspiration to hit the gym and maybe pass on that second serving of dinner tonight!

