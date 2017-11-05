So incredibly heartbreaking. A shooter opened fire at a church in Texas on Nov. 5, leaving at least 15 people injured and the gunman is reportedly dead. Here’s the latest.

A shooter shockingly opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 15 and it’s left 15 people shot. There’s no word yet on any casualties, but the gunman is reportedly dead, according to TMZ. “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted shortly after the incident was reported. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.”

Neighbors told the media that they may have heard the gunman reload at least one time. There are usually around 50 people who attend the church every Sunday and police reported that the gunman was no longer an active threat due to being deceased.

This story is developing…

