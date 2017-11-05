Sophie Turner Clings To Joe Jonas At Star-Studded Engagement Party: Pics

They are smitten! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas looked adorably happy as they walked hand in hand into their engagement party in New York on Nov. 4. See the loving couple celebrating here!

Newly engaged couple Sophie Turner, 21, and Joe Jonas, 28, were all smiles as they hosted their official engagement party at a French restaurant in New York on Nov. 4. They wore matching black and white outfits for the special occasion. Sophie showed off her tall, slim figure in black pants and a classic silky white blouse while Joe opted for a patterned black and white suit. From the warm glow on both their faces, you could definitely tell this is a duo in love! Many popular names attended the event, including Joe’s brother, Kevin Jonas, 30, with his wife, Danielle, 31, and Joe’s DNCE bandmates. Model Ashley Graham, 30, also showed up to the party along with many other close family and friends of both Sophie and Joe. See pics of some of the cutest moments in Sophie and Joe’s relationship here!

The lovebirds became engaged less than a month ago on Oct. 15 and showed off Sophie’s gorgeous diamond ring on social media. “She said yes,” Joe captioned the extremely popular photo and fans of the couple everywhere replied in enthusiasm. Showcasing their engagement comes as a surprise to many since Sophie and Joe never put their relationship on much of a public display.

Joe’s made headlines with many famous exes in the past, including Taylor Swift, 27, Demi Lovato, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 22, but we’re glad he’s found his forever lady love in Sophie. There’s no official word yet on when the wedding will take place, but we’ll keep our eyes open as we await the big day!

Courtesy of SplashNewsHollywoodLifers, are you excited for Sophie and Joe’s upcoming wedding? Tell us here!