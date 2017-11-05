‘SNL’: Miley Cyrus Rocks Thigh-High Slit Dress & Fishnets While Belting Out ‘Bad Mood’

OMG! Miley Cyrus just performed her new single ‘Bad Mood’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and it was absolutely amazing! Check it out!

Well, that was exactly what we were hoping for! We knew it was going to take a lot to outdo P!nk‘s, 38, incredible performance of “What About Us” during her visit to Saturday Night Live on Oct. 14, but Miley Cyrus just pulled it off! The songstress tore into a stirring rendition of her new song “Bad Mood” while rocking fishnets and dress with a super high slit! The 24-year-old songstress brought her infectious energy along with her reliable mesmerizing showmanship to the beloved sketch comedy show! Head here for loads more pics of Miley!

As devoted fans know, this is hardly Miley’s first visit to SNL! She is a veteran! She first appeared in October 2011 as the host. She returned in 2013 to pull double duty as both host AND musical guest! Then, she rolled by again in 2015 when she delivered a stirring performance of her track “Twinkle Song.” As the song drew to a close, Miley clearly broke down in tears. Not only is she gifted, she’s able deliver a mesmerizing performance you won’t soon forget! Guess that’s why we love Miley so much!

HollywoodLifers, did you love Miley’s performance as much as we did? Wished she’d performed “Malibu”? Have you picked up your copy of Younger Now? Let us know!