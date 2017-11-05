‘SNL’: Liam Hemsworth Drops By To Help Miley Cyrus Face ‘Bernie Sanders’ On ‘The Price Is Right’

OMG! Liam Hemsworth just dropped by to help Miley Cyrus play ‘The Price Is Right’ on ‘SNL.’ Yes, it was just as amazing as it sounds!

The comedy team behind Saturday Night Live just keeps topping themselves! For the Nov. 4 installment, Amanda (Miley Cyrus, 24) and her partner Chris Hemsworth (Alex Moffat) took on Bernie Sanders (Larry David, 70) on the daytime game show The Price Is Right! That’s when Liam Hemsworth, 27, showed up to help! “We bid 150 crocodile teeth!” he exclaims as his real-life girlfriend hilariously grimaces at the outpouring of Aussie-ness. Head here to see loads more pics from Season 43 of the hit sketch comedy show!

SNL has already delivered several important cultural moments this season in response to currents events. Country music star Jason Aldean‘s, 40, stirring performance of Tom Petty‘s “Won’t Back Down” after the tragic shooting in Las Vegas ultimately claiming 58 lives and injuring hundreds more will be remembered as a rare moment of unity in a fractious year. “You can be sure that we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way,” Jason said. “Because when America is at its, our bond and our spirit, it’s unbreakable.”

Michael Che, 34, and Colin Jost‘s, 35, no-holds-barred brand of news coverage is a welcome antidote to the carefully calibrated cable news coverage of 2017. Oftentimes, they hand down a blistering yet hilarious criticism of President Donald Trump, 71, and his agenda. On Oct. 8, the comedy team took aim at Trump’s infamous tossing of paper towels to hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico during his visit. “Nothing says I understand you’re predicament like a billionaire tossing 6 rolls of paper towels to hurricane victims,” Colin said. That’s gotta sting!

