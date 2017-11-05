‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ creator and host Larry David has come under fire for making a concentration camp joke on ‘Saturday Night Live’. Here’s how fans are responding.

We knew that Larry David‘s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live would be unforgettable but certainly not for this reason. The 70-year-old comedian made a joke during his opening monologue that has some viewers absolutely outraged. He cracked a joke about hitting on women while in a German concentration camp. Yikes. Head here to take a look at more images from Season 43 of the hit show!

“I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered: If I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I still be checking out women in the camp?” he told the studio audience. “The problem is, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp,” he added. “‘How’s it going? They treatin’ you okay? You know, if we ever get out of here, I’d love to take you out for some latkes. You like latkes?’”Almost immediately, the joke was met by a wave of angry responses.

“Larry David made a joke about ‘checking out women’ in a concentration camp. Disgraceful!” one viewer wrote. “I love me some Curb but Larry David on #SNL was a bomb. Monologue was the worst ever. Concentration camp joke? I want that 90 mins back #NBC,” another chimed in. “Ya’ll… somebody tell LArry David that concentration camp joke will never be funny. #SNL,” yet another added. Fans are clearly not happy!

This was hardly his first visit to the comedy show. During the heated 2016 presidential campaign, Larry often dropped by to hilariously portray Bernie Sanders, 76, the senator from Vermont whose campaign found fame for its passionate grassroots movement. Larry also hosted in 2016 alongside music guest The 1975.

Y'all… somebody tell Larry David that concentration camp jokes will never be funny. #SNL — Hannah Gunning (@HannahAG17) November 5, 2017

Larry David’s jokes about seducing women in concentration camps got me like pic.twitter.com/90FycWSFd9 — David Solkowitz (@itz_Daveed) November 5, 2017

Larry David making a joke about hitting on women in concentration camps #SNL #awkward pic.twitter.com/tmcWADk4n5 — Melissa S. (@omgitsmeli) November 5, 2017

Larry David just made a tastless joke about "checking out women" in a concentration camp.

Disgraceful!!#SNL — Vince Ruggiero (@VINCE_RUGGIERO) November 5, 2017

I love me some Curb, but Larry David on #SNL was a bomb. Monologue was the worst ever. Concentration camp joke? I want that 90 min back #NBC — Dean Witter (@i_am_deanwitter) November 5, 2017

Larry David making concentration camp jokes in his SNL monologue. pic.twitter.com/a4BQ9nfwz0 — Tom Clyde (@tvtommyclyde) November 5, 2017

