‘SNL’: Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve Sits On Leslie Jones’ Lap — She Loves ‘Small Packages’

Where would be with the comedy ability of Colin Jost, 35, and Michael Che, 34?! As always the hilarious duo delivered some barbed comments about President Donald Trump, 72. But this week, that actually wasn’t the highlight of Weekend Update! That would be when Leslie Jones, 50, came to talk about her love of baseball — primarily so she can watch attractive guys. That’s when 3 Houston Astros players joined her on the set! Check out more pics from Season 43 of SNL right here!

Leslie became completely giddy as George Springer, Alex Bergman and Jose Altuve loaded her up with loads of Astros merch! “Congratulations, you guys! I loved watching ya’ll win. I thought it was so sweet that [Carlos] Correa proposed to his girlfriend at the end of the game. I mean, that is romantic!” That’s when she turned to Altuve, who is significantly shorter than her, and said: “Looks like this dude is down on one knee right now!” That’s when Altuve climbed into her lap! “Good things do come in small packages!” she happily said. Amazing!

This dynamic has already delivered some their most unforgettable jokes to date this season! On the Sept. 30 premiere, Michael took the gloves off when he attack Trump for his handling of the humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico. “Oh really, Donald? You b*tch! Let me ask you, are you shaking? You wanna go smoke a Virginia Slim until your hands stop moving,” he mocked the Commander-in-Chief after reviewing his Twitter tirade against San Juan’s mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. “This isn’t that complicated, man. This is hurricane relief. These people need help. You just did this for white people twice! Do the same thing. Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottle water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl t-shirts and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker!” Whoa!

