New York City Marathon Winners: Find Out Who Tasted Sweet Victory In The Big Apple

Though more than 50,000 runners hit the streets for the New York City marathon, not everyone would walk away a winner. Find out who won the 2017 men’s and women’s race here!

It’s the largest marathon in the world, with thousands running more than 26 miles throughout the City That Never Sleeps: the New York Marathon! It’s a race full of drama, and it doesn’t get any more heart-pounding than when it comes down to the final few feet. The women brought the excitement first on Nov. 5, with Shalane Flanagan, 36, defeating her other competitors to win the 2017 race! Shalane passed three-time winner (and 2016 NYC Marathon champ) Mary Keitany, 35, as they were running down Fifth Avenue, and it was smooth sailing since then. At around 2:26:48 (give or take a few seconds) Shalane becomes the first American woman to win this race in 40 years, since Miki Gorman crossed the finish line first in 1977. Congratulations!

Update: While Shalane was practically by herself when she crossed the finish line, the men’s race came down to literally the finals steps. Geoffrey Kamworor, 24, of Kenya, was just ahead of his countryman, Wilson Kipsang, 35. In fact, Geoffrey’s final time was 2:10:53, while Wilson came in at 2:10:56. Yes, only three seconds separated these two men and it’s that margin that separates victory from defeat! Congratulations to Geoffrey!

The New York City marathon is probably the most intense way to tour the city. Racers start off on Staten Island and cross over the Verrazano Bridge into Brooklyn. They run up Fourth Avenue through Brooklyn before taking a quick dip into Queens around Long Island City. They’ll then take the Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan, running up the East Side through Harlem and into the Bronx – only to loop around on the Madison Avenue bridge to head back to Manhattan. From there, they’ll run down Fifth Avenue into Central Park, where they’ll finish up towards the park’s southwestern end. Granted, it’s easier to hail a cab or catch the subway, but that would be cheating, right?

40 years later, we have an American women champion at the #TCSNYCMarathon. Understandably, @ShalaneFlanagan just overwhelmed with joy.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PSnAcz63GR — TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017

Geoffrey Kamworor wins the NYC Marathon in unofficial 2:10:53! Wilson Kipsang second in 2:10:56. — Runner's World (@runnersworld) November 5, 2017

@ShalaneFlanagan!!!!!! HOLY SMOKES SHES DOING IT!!!!!! — Jacob Abrego (@abregoruns) November 5, 2017

Come on @ShalaneFlanagan! Only a mile to go #TCSNYCmarathon — Sandra Ordonez (@NYCOrdonez) November 5, 2017

Speaking of which, Kevin Hart, 38, was one of the stars running in this year’s race. Kevin – who appeared on Runner’s World cover for the magazine’s 50th anniversary – announced he would run his first 26.2 marathon. He’s been an avid runner over the past few years, and spurred the “Hustle Hart” movement while doing a series of impromptu 5Ks while on tour. Considering his wife Eniko Parrish, 33, was exercising while nine months pregnant, Kevin better have no excuses for not finishing the race!

