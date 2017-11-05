Happy National Love Your Red Hair Day! It doesn’t matter if it’s real holiday – some celebs just look fiercer with fiery red locks. From Tiny to Christina Hendricks to Emma Stone, check out these red-hot redheads!

While National “Love Your Red Hair” Day won’t ever be a federally recognized holiday, for fans of flame-headed bombshells, it’s just as legitimate as St. Patrick’s Day, Labor Day weekend and Black Friday. For this day, it’s better to be in the red than the black. Just ask Tameka “Tiny Harris. Or, better yet, ask her man, T.I.. When Tiny debuted her sun-kissed makeover, revealing a head full of fire engine-red hair, T.I. just absolutely lost it! While he thinks Tameka is beautiful no matter what, there was just something about her red hair that cranked up the heat.

Speaking of smokin’ hot women with red hair, Fergie definitely was feeling herself when she was sporting a head full of fire in June 2017, per PopCulture. Though the makeover was likely for a music video, she still looked incredibly hot, especially since she was rocking a skin-tight sequined catsuit. Though Fergie has left the red hair behind, the fires of her hotness still scorch in the minds of ginger enthusiasts everywhere.

Don’t forget some of the more natural-looking redheads out there. Amy Adams, Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, and Christina Hendricks have proved that red comes in all different shades, styles and sizes. Be it curly, straight or slightly artificial, red is the warmest color – no matter what anyone else says.

National Love Your Red Hair Day is, according to National Day Calendar (a very authentic source), a day to “empower redheads to feel confident, look amazing and rock their beauty.” Considering South Park attempted to taint red hair by saying gingers don’t have souls, it’s a holiday with a noble purpose. While women make red hair look phenomenal, don’t forget some of the ginger-haired hunks out there. Prince Harry proves that red is indeed a royal color, while Shaun White, Ed Sheeran, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Michael Fassbender prove that the guys can rock the firelocks as well.

Check out all the redheads above, HollywoodLifers. Happy National Love Your Red Hair day!