Lamar Odom Collapses In Club After Night Of Partying — Watch Video Of Terrifying Moment

Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, ex-husband Lamar Odom was having a wild night in Hollywood on Saturday, Nov. 4 when he suddenly collapsed, according to TMZ. He was in a VIP booth at the popular hotspot Bootsy Bellows around 2 a.m. when he collapsed. Patrons and employees immediately rushed over to make sure he was alright. In the video released of the fall, Lamar does appear to be awake. Still, absolutely terrifying. Take a look at more pics of Lamar right here.

The individual who submitted the video of Lamar’s fall alleges he saw the former pro athlete drinking for several hours prior to collapsing. Lamar nearly died of a drug overdose in 2015 after several days of partying at a brothel in Nevada. Afterwards, he entered rehab and swore to lead a more healthy lifestyle. However in recent months, several reports have surfaced of the NBA champ once again embracing the wild nightlife.

