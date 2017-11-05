Kylie Jenner Claims New Baby Bump Pics Were Photoshopped But Fans Disagree — Girl, You’re Pregnant

Kylie is insisting that new photographs out today, which appear to show her with a visibly growing baby bump, are photoshopped. However, her fans aren’t having it.

Everyone, watch out! Kylie Jenner, 20, is on a tear! The rumored pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took a moment of her busy day on Nov. 5 to drag a recent set of photos that seem to show her growing baby bump. “First of all,” she wrote on Twitter, “if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check the crooked lines in the background.” She then shared a foursome of photos of her in a baggy black outfit that hid her body. “2nd photo is clearly altered.” She also retweeted another user who said that the photos were edited, “Check the car [in the background] line.”

First off, is this the first time that Kylie has actually addressed her rumored pregnancy? It seems so. Second, she didn’t really say she was or wasn’t pregnant. All she did was drag one picture of her for supposedly being photoshoped, while sidestepping those other glaring hints that she has Travis Scott’s bun in her oven. Fans, while glad to see her attack people for photoshopping her, were also annoyed that Kylie didn’t actually say if she was pregnant or not!

“You’re still pregnant so what is the pointttttt,” one person tweeted. “Can you just tell is if [you’re] pregnant #givethepplwhattheywant,” another one wrote while one person was as fed up with Kylie’s pregnancy as Kylie was with bad photoshops. “I’m so done with this. She’s obviously pregnant. The family just wants to reveal it on their shot, to make more money. They think they slick.”

First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered pic.twitter.com/c9fi0EyhWB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 5, 2017

You're still pregnant so what is the pointtttttt — LLOYD WHITLOCK (@LloydWhitl) November 5, 2017

Your well able to address that bad picture but you won't say yeah or no if your pregnant. The vanity jesus Christ! — Stacey Losty ♎ (@Staceylosty24) November 5, 2017

So are you pregnant or not….. pic.twitter.com/AkRZ6nJZdA — Emma∞ (@jdbftalgee) November 5, 2017

I'm so done with this. She's obviously pregnant. The family just wants to reveal it on their show, to make more money. They think they slick — S (@i_love_legends) November 5, 2017

Kylie was rocking the sweatpants and sweater (what has become her signature look as of late) as she was boarding a private jet for Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday. Kylie was also notably absent from Kendall Jenner’s birthday, leading some to speculate that she’s hiding her pregnancy from eager fans. Fans are so desperate to have Kylie just come out and confirm – or deny – her pregnancy that they think a Nov. 1 Instagram picture of her wearing a light pink nail polish while holding a piece of jewelry was her secretly indicating she had a photo shoot about the baby girl supposedly growing inside of her right now. Until Kylie reveals whether or not she’s preggers, she’s going to have to deal with these photos and speculations.

