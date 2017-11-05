Kourtney Kardashian Furious Scott Disick Groveled To Her After Cannes: I’m Done Being ‘His Therapist’

Kourtney Kardashian struggles to deal with Scott Disick after his slimy behavior in Cannes, and Khloe in particular is ready to cut him out of the family. But does Kourt agree?

The Kardashian fam is still aghast over what happened in Cannes in the Nov. 5 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and you can bet that Scott Disick, 34, is in for it!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is furious over his behavior on the trip with Bella Thorne, 20, and she vents to a friend on the phone. “Can you believe Scott was with all these girls? It was calculated…he’s so predictable, it’s so slimy and gross,” she says. Uh, agreed.

Khloe asks Kourtney Kardashian, 38, what she thought of his shenanigans. “I was just there living life, but then Scott has been calling me. I’m his therapist, he feels disgusting. I need to distance myself,” Kourtney tells Khloe. She vows to set new boundaries, but we’ll see.

Kourtney explains that she met Younes Bendjima, 24, at a bar in Paris during the Fashion Week where Kim Kardashian, 36, got robbed. She reveals that she was actually with Younes when she got the phone call that Kim was in trouble! So wild.

Khloe talks to Kim and Kris Jenner, 61, and wonders if their relationship with Scott has to change after what happened in Cannes. “I’m not buying him a birthday present,” Khlo declares. Yeah, that’s the least he deserves! Meanwhile, Kim decides to go on a drastic new diet and fitness regime to try and get her “pre-baby” bod back.

The family heads to Cleveland to support Khloe’s BF Tristan Thompson, 26, at a basketball game, but Kris is afraid that fans who believe in the “Kardashian curse” will turn against them!

Scott wants to talk to Kim and clear the air, but she feels weird about it. “I want to respect Kourt’s boundaries,” she says in a confessional. She calls Kourtney to get permission, and Kourtney tells Kim that she’s already told Scott it “will never be the same” after what he did! Still, Kim will meet with Scott and see what he has to say.

Of course, he gives Kim the usual sob story about Kourtney. “Look at it [from] my perspective: she was on vacation with one man, a whole trip,” he whines. “That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.” Eyeroll.

Finally, Scott and Kourtney end up face-to-face while hanging out with the fam and it’s so awkward. “He has a disrespectful nature these days,” Kourt says to a friend. “To who?” Scott asks, trying to get her to look at him. “To himself, to me, to your children,” Kourtney says, not speaking directly to him. Ooh!

