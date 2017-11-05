Kate Upton: See 1st Photo Of Her Wedding Gown & Veil After Marriage To Justin Verlander

What a gorgeous bride! Kate Upton pulled out all the stops for her romantic wedding to Houston Astros star Justin Verlander on Nov. 4. We’ve got all the details on her glamorous and chic gown! See the pics!

So beautiful! Swimsuit supermodel Kate Upton, 25, made for the most beautiful bride ever in her wedding to Houston Astros pitcher and World Series champ Justin Verlander, 34. The couple tied the knot in romantic Tuscany on Nov. 4 and her dress was so perfect for the ceremony in the Italian countryside. Featuring sheer long sleeves and a lengthy train, her wedding gown was absolutely breathtaking. She was truly a vision with her ethereal style, opting for soft eye makeup and a peach lip tone, which complimented her flawless complexion! See Kate’s wedding dress, here!

Justin had to have been blown away when he saw Kate walk down the aisle towards him looking so stunning. She wore her hair with voluminous curls along with a gorgeous sheer veil. The blonde beauty carried a bouquet of rustic flowers, which was perfect for an autumn wedding. Kate had hinted at what she was looking for in a wedding dress in previous interviews over the last year, revealing that she was looking for “something that’s classic with a sexy twist” and was thinking about opting for two gowns, saying “Maybe a nice long-sleeve, and then also the big tulle one.” It looks like she got her wish! See more pics of Kate and Justin, here.

The incredible ceremony had to have been months in the making and they sure called it close, as Justin just won his very first World Series with the Houston Astros on Nov. 1. The series against the LA Dodgers went to a dramatic game 7, but he didn’t join the team until an Aug. 30 trade from the Detroit Tigers, so maybe the couple didn’t expect him to be in such a long season. As if becoming the MLB Champion wasn’t enough reason to celebrate, now he’s got Kate has his wife so Justin has pretty much won at life this week.

