He’s back! Kanye West made a surprise appearance at a Kid Cudi concert, performing for the first time in a year – and for the first time since his terrifying mental breakdown. Incredible!

Fans in Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom were there to see Kid Cudi, 33, rock the mic, but the crowd nearly lost its mind when hometown hero Kanye West, 40, shocked everyone by coming out of nowhere. Ye joined Cudi to perform “Father Stretch my Hands Pt. 1,” per TMZ, marking not just Kanye’s return to Chicago, but also his first major performance since his November 2016 meltdown. It seemed that even with a year off, Kanye hadn’t lost a step. He had a huge smile on his face, basking in the spotlight as he bounced around to the beat. Welcome back, Yeezy!

The last time Ye was on stage was on Nov. 19, 2016. To call that show a hot mess would be an understatement. First, Ye showed up 90 minutes late. Then, after performing a few songs, Kanye went on a rant about practically everyone — most notably, JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 36. “Beyonce, I was hurt ‘cause I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over ‘Hotline Bling,’” he said, per Billboard. “Now don’t go trying to diss Beyonce. She is great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people….I’ve been sent here to give y’all the truth. Jay Z, call me, bruh! You still ain’t call me! Jay Z, call me! I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head! Just call me! Talk to me like a man!”

It was shortly after that when it all fell apart for Kanye. He was hospitalized for a reported “mental breakdown.” He cancelled the remaining dates on his Saint Pablo Tour, and he’s shied away from the public since then. Yet, it seems that everything is looking up for Ye. He and his wife, Kim Kardashian, 37, are expecting their third child (via surrogate.) He’s looking healthy. Kanye was also reportedly meeting with JAY to squash their beef and patch up their longtime friendship.

Oddly enough, Kid Cudi was also at that disastrous 2016 concert, as Ye brought him out to perform “Waves” together. It’s hard to believe that these two were once beefing. In fact, when Cudi – who’s dealt with his own mental struggles – dropped his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ album, Ye tweeted that it was “inspiring.” It seems Kid inspired Ye to get back on stage, too!

