Justin Bieber Wraps Arms Around Selena At Church As He ‘Tries To Prove’ He Can Be A Great BF

Justin Bieber just can’t keep his hands to himself. Biebs got cozy with Selena while attending church together, as Justin is reportedly stepping up his game to prove he can be the boyfriend of Sel’s dreams!

The “Friends” singer looked more than just friends with Selena Gomez, 25, as Justin Bieber, 23, was seen getting handsy with Sel at the Hillsong Church Conference on Nov. 3, per The Blast. The newly reunited lovers attended the late night service (and they would be back the next day for not just one, but two separate services, according to Daily Mail.) As Justin and Selena waited to get into the Friday night service, he decided to place his arms around her shoulders. Impromptu neck massage or just Biebs being romantic before getting spiritual with his girl? Either way, it was an incredibly sweet gesture.

Fans can expect more moments like this, as Justin knows this second (third? fourth?) chance at love with Selena is a gift from heaven – one that he doesn’t want to waste. “Justin very much feels he is a different person,” a source close to him told PEOPLE magazine. ”He knows what he did wrong in the past and understands that Selena deserves better. He wants to be with her and will do anything to prove he can be a great boyfriend.”

Well, it looks like Justin is getting plenty of opportunities to prove that he’s changed, because these two are practically inseparable! When they’re not attending church together, Selena is in the stands cheering on Justin as he plays hockey. They’ve gone on bike rides together. They even went on a late-night steak dinner date following their Nov. 3 church service! How romantic!

It’s a good thing Justin’s stepping up is game – because this is realistically the last chance he and Selena have at making this relationship work. They both have agreed that “if they fail once again, then they will agree to be just friends,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. So, in the spirit of these two going to church, Justin better prove that this sinner has become a saint by being a perfect little angel when around Selena.

