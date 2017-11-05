Jon & Kate Gosselin: He’s Overhauled His Life In Hopes Of Getting More Custody Of Kids

The war between Jon Gosselin and ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, is far from over. As these two battle over how to raise their eight kids, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned Jon’s made some major life changes to be a better dad!

Though Jon Gosselin, 40, and Kate Gosselin, 42, have been divorced since 2009, the two of them still haven’t worked out all the kinks when it comes to co-parenting their eight kids. The two still battle and bicker, with the latest fight coming over Kate’s decision to exclude Collin, 13, from the family’s Halloween. While Jon will criticize how his ex raises their kids, he’s also making sure to get his own house in order. “Jon’s one and only goal in life right now is getting more time with his kids,” a friend of Jon’s EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “He’s doing everything he can to win their next custody battle. He’s totally overhauled his life, he’s even back working a regular job again.”

Yes, the former Jon & Kate Plus star is working a 9-to-5. The reality TV star is now an I.T. administrator, his friend tells HollywoodLife.com. “It’s a good stable job with decent pay.” This decision to go white collar doesn’t mean Jon is giving up on his DJ career, as the friend says he still “takes gigs whenever he can, but he’s got a regular job now too because he knows that’s what he has to do to get his kids back. He’s really hopeful that this will help him get more time with his kids.”

It’s pretty mature of Jon to bite the bullet and get a steady, if slightly unglamorous, day-job. It’s all part of his campaign to “aggressively and relentless [fight] for his kids,” as those were the terms his lawyer, Kristen Doleva-Lecher, used when speaking about his latest custody battle in Aug. 2017. “Jon is frustrated by recent events but will not be derailed in his efforts to do what is right.” Speaking of frustration, the latest bit of aggravation between Kate and Jon happened when she posted a Halloween picture of her kids – 16-year-old Cara and Madelyn, and 13-year-old Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

Collin was noticeably absent, as he’s currently enrolled in a special needs school for children dealing with behavioral issues. Many fans were upset that it was Kate Plus 7, instead of 8, and Jon broke down and cried after seeing the picture. Jon hates how Collin was excluded from another family outing, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and he feels “helpless” to change things. Well, if his plan works out, he might get more sway when it comes to deciding how to raise his kids with Kate.

