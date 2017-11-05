Jason Momoa & Emilia Clarke Reunite & All Of Our ‘GoT’ Dreams Came True — Cute Pic

Wait, is this really Essos? Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa gave ‘Game of Thrones’ fans all the feels, as Daenerys reunited with Khal Drogo in the most adorable of pictures. Jon Snow better watch out!

The Mother of Dragons was the queen of cute, when Emilia Clarke, 31, posted a happy reunion with her former Game of Thrones co-star (and her character’s first love) Jason Momoa, 38, on Nov. 5. “When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you lose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they’d only been one… (*grins- there’s always more gins),” Emilia captioned a pic of her hanging off of the Justice League’s massive frame. The only thing broader than Jason’s shoulders was Emilia’s smile. Daenerys also seemed to send a message to Kit Harrington’s character with her hashtag game.

“YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon,” she wrote. “Hawaiian Haka Hunk Of Fun” is indeed one of the greatest nicknames of all time, and Jason certainly looks like he earned it. Jason was in London to promote his upcoming superhero movie, per PEOPLE. It was a happy accident that out of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, he happened to walk into the one with Emilia. (Actually, the Jason and Emilia have stayed friends for years, as she posted a photo of them reuniting at Paris Fashion Week in 2015.)

Daenerys took Khal Drogo as her husband in the first season of HBO’s GoT, but like most fan-favorites in George R.R. Martin’s world, Khal met an untimely death. It’s unlikely that fans will see these lovers reunite, as the show will be filming its final season. However, if Jon Snow can come back (spoilers!) then who knows? Anything is possible.

It’s quite likely that this fictional man-and-wife were toasting Jason’s real-life marriage. He and Lisa Boney, 49, officially tied the knot in Oct. 2017 in a secret wedding. The two, who were once thought to have wed in Nov. 2007, bought a marriage license in Los Angeles County. In front of a few friends and co-stars, the two said “I do.” (How does one say “I do” in Dothraki?)

What do you think about Jason and Emilia’s reunion, HollywoodLifers? Isn’t it just the cutest?