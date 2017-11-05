Jane Fonda looked amazing and half her age in a black sheer gown and gorgeous make up at the 2017 LACMA Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 4. See her stunning pics here!

Jane Fonda, 79, looked as youthful as ever at the 2017 Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala in Los Angeles on the night of Nov. 4 and we can’t get enough of it! The talented actress posed in a black fitted sheer gown with green embroidery that showed off her bare shoulders proving she’s still got it and continues to looks sexier than ever! Jane is known for her eye catching fashionable choices and ability to stop us in our tracks with looking way younger than her years. See more breathtaking pics of the celebrities at the 2017 LACMA Gala here!

The red carpet event was full of A-listers, including Kim Kardashian, 37, Zoe Saldana, 39, Jared Leto, 45, George Lucas, 73, who was honored, and more. The gala supports and benefits the museum’s film curatorial programming and funds things like screenings, exhibitions, and educational programming, according to Yahoo News. The museum has done a tremendous amount to help the television and film industry and continues to do so with mutual support from actors and actresses.

Jane has had her fair share of scrutiny for her young appearance and doesn’t appear to like it when she’s asked whether or not she’s had plastic surgery. She recently appeared on the cover of Town & Country and looked flawless as always. After being in the entertainment industry for years, she continues to shine outward and inward and has definitely made her mark. Whether she’s strutting her stuff at public events or giving deep insight into what she believes in and what she’s learned over the years, she’s one of a kind!

