A rising star has tragically fallen as Hannah Stone, a teenage social media sensation, has died. The young girl passed away from an apparent suicide, just weeks before she was to turn 17.

Hannah Stone died on Nov. 1 after reportedly committing suicide following a month-long break from social media, according to the Daily Mail. The 16-year-old, according to an obituary posted to Dimbleby Funeral Home, said she died at the SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, New York, with “her loving family by her side.” She is reported to have taken her own life, though the exact cause of death is not known. The outpouring of love, sadness and support from Hannah’s fans, friends and fellow online celebrities seem indicate she reportedly committed suicide.

The young singer had amassed a following on YouNow, a live broadcasting service that allows users to stream their own content. Her final stream happened on Oct. 18, where she played the piano and sang to her fans. By the time of her death, she had 375,000 followers on YouNow, with more than 64,000 followers on Instagram. The official YouNow account tweeted out their condolences in the wake of Hannah’s passing. “Deeply saddened to hear about Hannah Stone. Such a beautiful, talented spirit who will always be in our hearts. RIP angel.”

In addition to singing covers, she also wrote her own lyrics. Her original song, a tribute to the disbanded social media group 5quad, has been viewed more than 72,000 times. Members of the group shared their sadness upon hearing of Hannah’s death, per The Independent. “You are in a better place,” Zach Clayton wrote, while Nick Bean and Edwin Burgos both spoke of others who may be struggling with suicidal thoughts. “You have a purpose. You’re loved. Never forget that,” Edwin wrote, while Nick said that “life is worth living.”

Hanna was born on Nov. 13, 2000 in Lowville, New York, according to her obituary. She is survived by her parents, her brother Garrett, her sister Brittany and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was raised in Lowville and Whitesboro, where she developed her talent as a musician. Sadly, such a promising life met a heartbreaking end.

Our thoughts are with her family during their heartbreaking time of loss.