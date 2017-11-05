Did Kylie Jenner Just Debut Her Growing Baby Bump? Her Fans Are Convinced By New Pics

OMG! Kylie Jenner caused a stir before boarding a jet on Nov. 5, by seemingly showcasing her newfound pregnancy curves. Is she finally showing off her growing baby bump? Check out the pics, right here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, boarded a private jet for mom Kris Jenner’s 62nd birthday on the morning of Nov. 5 and had everyone looking to see if she was debuting a growing baby bump and many believe she did! CLICK TO SEE MORE PICS OF KYLIE’S ALLEGED BABY BUMP, RIGHT HERE! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked super casual during her outing, rocking a baggy black sweater and matching pants. Kylie’s midsection was conveniently covered up as she showcased her cozy fall style, sending fans into a frenzy! She’s yet to confirm her reported pregnancy, but she’s been posting cryptic messages all over social media since news of her baby bombshell surfaced. Kylie is allegedly expecting a baby girl with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

It was only two days ago that Kylie shared a picture of a neon sign that read, “The kiss was beautiful” alongside a playful emoji showing two cartoon rabbits hugging with the message: “See you soon Rice Krispie.” Many of her followers speculated that she was gushing over her baby daddy and possibly hinting that they’re excited to meet their reported bundle of joy. Kylie also sent the rumor mill into overdrive on Nov. 1 by posting a photo of her perfectly polished hand to Instagram, showing off jewelry featuring sparkling pink butterflies. She captioned the pic, “shoot day,” with a matching heart. “Soooo maybe it’s a girl? Maternity shoot? Can’t wait to see the pics if so,” one fan noted, while another commented: “I bet it’s pink for gender reveal.”

The lip kit mogul has reportedly already splurged on tons of clothes for her unborn child, shelling out a staggering $70,000. “Kylie is just all about the baby right now — it’s literally all she can think and talk about,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Fans are just as excited about the Kardashian baby boom, however Kris still kept mum about the speculation during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

