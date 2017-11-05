Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, Revealed As The Sutherland Springs Shooter

26-year-old Devin Kelley Patrick has been revealed as the lone shooter at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Here’s what we know about the attacker.

The shooter in the Sutherland Springs massacre has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, according to the Daily Beast. Kelley was a resident of New Braunfels, a suburb of San Antonio. He was killed following a short-lived chase with law enforcement in Guadalupe County, just north of town, according to CNN. It’s not clear at this point if he was shot by an officer or he took his own life. According to his now-deleted Facebook page, Kelley proudly displayed an assault rifle. We also know that Kelley was married and his home has been raided by the San Antonio police since the attack. Head here to take a look at photos from the scene of the crime.

At roughly 11:30 a.m., Kelley entered the church wearing full gear and opened fire on those in attendance, killing 27 and injuring 24. Among the dead was the pastor’s 14-year-old daughter Annabelle Renee Pomeroy. She “was one very beautiful, special child,” her father Frank Pomeroy told ABC News. Victims were taken to a nearby hospital following the attack. “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted after news of the incident broke. “Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon.” Take a look back at the beloved celebrities we’ve lost thus far in 2017.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene,” President Donald Trump, 71, tweeted during his travels abroad. “I monitoring the situation from Japan.”

