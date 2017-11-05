Brazilian Butt Lifts: Women Are Shelling Out $12 To $15K To Get A Kardashian Booty

The Kardashians have inspired the new super trend of Brazilian butt lifts and women everywhere are paying thousands to get a booty just like the ‘KUWTK’ stars. Find out more about the popular procedure here!

Check out that behind! The Kardashians have started a very popular trend and it’s none other than Brazilian butt lifts! The reality stars are known for their very voluptuous butts and it turns out that women from all over are racing to surgeons for the procedure so they can improve and embrace their backside. The procedure involves taking fat from either the abdomen, thighs, or hips and adding it to the behind, according to top European surgeon, Dr. Foued Hamza, who spoke with DailyMail. It costs between $12,000 to $15,000 to get it done and the most common reason the patients are interested is because they want to model their bodies after celebrities like Kim Kardashian, 37, and Nicki Minaj, 34. Dr. Hamza said he’s seen more than a 50% rise in the procedure compared to five years ago. See photos of celebrities with rumored butt implants here!

Dr. Hamza continued to explain that a lot of the women who come to him for the procedure are involved in fitness and are disappointed with their shrinking behinds. Another popular reason for the procedure is after a patient loses a significant amount of weight and they want to tone their behind. The skilled surgeon also said that many clients will come into the procedure with photos of celebrities and ask to get bigger butts that look like their.

The surgery can take anywhere from one to two hours to get everything done and the recovery process can take one to three weeks depending on whether the butt lift is minor or major and the patient’s health.

