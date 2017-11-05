Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws In Glamorous Silver At Hollywood Film Awards

Razzle, dazzle! Angelina Jolie oozed sophistication during her appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 5, wowing in a silver ensemble while hitting the red carpet. The actress was truly a vision with her picture-perfect makeup and hair!

From the moment Angelina Jolie, 42, arrived to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 5, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off her! The gorgeous actress turned heads in her glamorous silver dress, opting for a look that was perfect for center stage. With her voluminous waves and soft makeup, Angelina couldn’t have looked more stunning for the special occasion. She rocked chic and stylish Tiffany & Co. accessories, ensuring that she looked flawless while striking a pose for the cameras. It’s a big night for Angelina, since she and author Loung Ung will receive the Hollywood Foreign Language Film Award for their movie, First They Killed My Father. It’s a passion project for Angelina, since she directed and helped co-write the film! See pics of Angelina and her kids, here.

Several of the biggest stars arrived in style to the highly anticipated event, wearing their Sunday best for the ceremony. James Corden is hosting the show, while Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, James Franco, Shailene Woodley and more celebs will serve as presenters. Many will be gracing the stage to be honored for their “Excellence in the art of cinema,” including Angelina, so there’s no telling what type of excitement is in store! The Oscar-winning actress has been slaying the game with her career and her style, last rocking a mini dress while stepping out for for Deadline Hollywood’s seventh annual The Contenders event on Nov. 4.

“I didn’t realize how much my education was lacking and how much I needed to learn,” Angelina previously dished to Deadline about her highly publicized movie venture. “This book was an education for me — about refugees and what children go through in a war,” she explained. “I wanted to find Loung. We were determined to shoot in Cambodia and that it was going to be in Khmer and not English. We wanted to do it the right way.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Angelina’s ensemble? Tell us, below!