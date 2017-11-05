Angelina Jolie Flashes Legs In Chic Black Mini Dress After Rumors Swirl That She’s Getting Married

So chic! Angelina Jolie showed off her fierce fall style at a star-studded event on Nov. 4, rocking a black mini dress which showed off her legs. She was dressed to impress while greeting her fans and posing for selfies!

Someone hand Angelina Jolie, 42, a crown, because she is officially the style queen. The stunning actress turned heads while making an appearance in Los Angeles on Nov. 4, rocking a vampy little black dress for Deadline Hollywood’s seventh annual The Contenders event. She had her hair pulled back into a high pony tail, completing her look with pointed-toe stilettos, aviator sunglasses and a cherry red lipstick. Angelina was in great spirits, making her fans happy by posing with them for selfies and signing autographs! It’s been over a year since Angelina filed for divorce from her husband Brad Pitt, 53, and now reports (which haven’t been confirmed) have surfaced claiming that she’s planning her fourth wedding to a wealthy businessman and philanthropist! See pics of Angelina and Brad’s family over the years, here.

Angelina last dropped jaws with her sophisticated style at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Oct. 28, for The Breadwinner Premiere. Angelina seems to be in a much better place these days, as she was all smiles while joined by her precious daughters Shiloh, 11, and Zahara, 12, for the event. The girls were photographed cracking up while striking poses for the cameras, living it up to the fullest! The actress has been making her rounds and traveling to different locations while promoting her animated family film which drops on Nov. 17. Meanwhile, Angelina and her former flame have been keeping busy over the past few months, working together to co-parent. Brad is currently filming his action flick Ad Astra and he was recently spotted doing some epic stunts!

Just last week, Angelina celebrated Halloween with her kids and had a blast enjoying some family time. “Angie invited Brad to go trick-or-treating with the kids,” a source close to Angie previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has been through a lot this year and Angelina knows that he will forever be a part of the kids lives so why not invite him along? Brad will be at the kids’ graduations, weddings or other major life events so Angie figures they need to learn how to spend time together for the kids.”

