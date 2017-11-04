Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Why They Don’t Want To Know The Sex Of Their Third Baby

Is it a boy or girl? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West rather not know the sex of their third baby, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Learn why they’re not finding out here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kanye West, 40, are in no hurry to find out the sex of their third child via surrogate and actually prefer to wait until the little one is born. “Kim and Kanye don’t want to know the sex of their baby, they want to wait until it’s born, and they don’t care either way, as long as it’s healthy,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Their marriage is in really good shape right now, and they feel like they’ve finally managed to put all the stress and troubles of the past year behind them. In fact, everything they’ve gone through has made them stronger, and they feel that nothing can tear them apart now. They’re both super excited about the baby, and Kim’s been working on decorating a beautiful new nursery.” Aw! It sounds like the parents of North, 4, and Saint, 1, are proving they’re stronger than ever as a couple and ready to embrace their bundle of joy with open arms. See photos of Kim and Kanye’s thrilling romance here!

Kim and Kanye announced they were expecting their third child via surrogate in late Sept. and although she hasn’t spoken out much about why she chose a surrogate this time around, there’s speculation that Kim’s tough pregnancies with North and Saint is what led to her decision. The soon-to-be mom of three is often seen enjoying activities with her children so there’s no doubt that the newest addition will only add to the fun!

Kim and Kanye’s little one shouldn’t be lonely when it comes to cousins. In addition to Kourtney and Rob Kardashian’s children, Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are reportedly pregnant and expecting babies just like Kim! We can’t wait to see all these new little Kardashian/Jenners strutting their stuff and repping the next generation!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to find out the gender of Kim and Kanye’s baby? Tell us your thoughts here!