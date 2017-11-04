‘SNL’: Donald Trump’s Plan For Paul Manafort — Dress Him As A Turkey & Pardon Him On Thanksgiving

OMG! Looks who’s back! That’s right, Alec Baldwin once again visited ‘Saturday Night Live’ to poke some fun at President Donald Trump and it was hilarious!

Like all of the best Saturday Night Live episodes in recent memory, Nov. 4 opened with Alec Baldwin, 59, trotting out his pugnacious, over-the-top take on Donald Trump to deliver another unforgettable sketch! This time, the comedy team took on Trump’s supposed reaction to his former presidential campaign advisers Paul Manafort , 68, and Rick Gates, 45, getting indicted and George Popadopoulos, 30, pleading guilty to lying to the FBI over ties to Russia! Needless to say, Alec’s Trump looked worried! TK TK details. Head here for loads more photos from Season 43 of SNL.

Trump stops by Manafort’s (Beck Bennett) home to come up with a plan to help his former campaign adviser, except things immediately took a hilarious turn. First of all, we discover that Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) is flying to Asian with a dummy dressed as Trump! Soon Trump and Manafort end up in the shower to discuss their scheme to get out of trouble. Why are they are shower? To make sure Manafort isn’t wearing a wire! In no time, they are joined by Jeff Sessions and Mike Pence! That’s when the movement of genius strikes. “Here’s the plan, Paul, I can’t pardon you right now,” he tells Manafort. “We’re going to wait a few weeks, then dress you up as a turkey, and then we’ll pardon you.” Love it!

Recent currents have provided ample opportunity for the sketch show to take shots at Trump. On the Oct. 14 installment, SNL took aim at the divisive president over his blatant agency to dismantle just about anything Barack Obama, 56, touched during his 2 terms as president. The sketch had Trump (played by Alec) swear to get rid of Michelle Obama‘s, 53, vegetable garden and replace it with something hilarious! “It’s been a big week, folks, we’re getting rid of everything Obama did. Healthcare. The Iran deal. And we’re ripping out all the vegetables in Michelle Obama’s garden and planting McNuggets. McNuggets. Love the McNuggets.”

"I brought you in the shower to make sure you weren’t wearing a wire, Paul." #SNL pic.twitter.com/I5wtLoDjZy — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) November 5, 2017

