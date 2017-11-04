Most Shocking Rekindled Romances — Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber & More Couples

Maybe lightning does strike in the same place twice. From Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, these are the most shocking rekindled romances!

We all have that friend one who always goes back to their ex. No matter what, they just can’t stay away from each other. It’s like they have some kind of invisible communication that no one else can understand or listen to. Psychologists have chimed into why exes get back together for YEARS, but the answers are never rock solid. It totally varies from case to case. Just look at Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber! They’ve been on and off for years, but when the “Fetish” singer found true love again with The Weeknd, we thought she kicked her Biebermania for good!

WRONG. She and the tattooed heart-throb are reportedly dating again — and we have the pics to prove it! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth share a similar love story. They fell for each other on the set of The Last Song, which is of course a romance movie. They announced their FIRST engagement in 2012, but as we all know, they didn’t make it to the altar. But in 2017, the co-stars rekindled and are currently engaged for the second time! So far no details about the wedding have been revealed, sadly.

Those breakups and makeups were pretty public, but did you know about these couples?! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dated for four years from 2006. They parted ways only to start things up again in 2011 — this time with an engagement ring. Katy Perry and John Mayer dated on and off in 2012 and 2013, but he just couldn’t kick his womanizing ways for their romance to turn serious. Long before any of these couples made front page news, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee were repeatedly confusing us with their relationship status. You know what they say, if you love something, let it go. If it comes back, you know it’s meant to be.

