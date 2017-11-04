Selena Quintanilla’s Sister Reveals Whether She Liked Kim K & Demi Lovato’s Halloween Costumes

Selena Quintanilla’s sister, Suzette, talked fondly about Selena’s Walk of Fame star and Kim K and Demi’s Halloween costumes. Here’s her EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com.

Her star’s still shining bright! Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla, has become a musical icon and her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, who is also the former drummer of Selena y Los Dinos, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com about her late sister’s legacy and dished on her thoughts about the trendy Selena Halloween costumes worn by Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and more. “What I love about Demi is I know she’s a Texas girl too like Selena,” Suzette said. “She looked beautiful. I thought Kim nailed it too, you know, I just felt that it made her look really Latina! Her whole vibe was really Latina and I liked that. A lot of people don’t know this, but I know that with the Kardashians, it’s not some fad type of thing. I know they’ve been fans of Selena and our music from way back because I’m good friends with Adrienne Bailon, who used to be in The Cheetah Girls and she used to date Rob Kardashian years ago so when she was on tour, she would put him on the phone. We would talk and they’d all be singing Selena’s songs and listening to them so I know that they embraced Selena and her music so it’s pretty cool to see that going on 22 years later.” Suzette also enjoyed America Ferrera‘s Selena costume featured on her show, Superstore. “I like America’s post because she put ‘Basically twins’ on her Instagram and it was so funny.” See photos of Kim, Demi, and more dressed as Selena for Halloween here!

In addition to the costumes, Suzette appreciated the energy that Kim, Demi, and the many more who dress like Selena tend to give off. “You notice they’re always happy, any little post that you see, it’s always a happy thing, not a sad thing,” she enthused. “They’re dancing, they’re having a good time, they’re smiling. Not even just well-known artists. I love seeing babies, you know with the little wigs, dressed up like Selena. It’s just so cool. It just shows me that Selena is still being remembered and thought of so it puts a smile on my face.”

Suzette also answered questions about Selena getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and shared some precious and private moments she had with her younger sister in our interview. Check it out:

Where were you when you found out Selena was getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and did you and your family celebrate in any way?

Suzette: I think I was at the office when I got the call that she was nominated and clearly we were extremely excited and extremely like, “Oh my God! It’s finally going to happen!” I know we didn’t get together as a family but I spoke to my Mom and everybody was extremely excited just like everyone else, that this honor is happening.

What was your relationship like with Selena as her sister? Do you have any cute memories you’d like to share that happened between the two of you?

Suzette: Well, I was extremely close with my sister. I’ll never forget this one time we were at a grocery store and a lady complimented her on the sundress she had on and you know, Selena was just so free about everything. She was like, “Oh! Thank you!” The lady didn’t even ask where she bought it but she goes, “Oh yeah, I bought it at Kmart!” The lady knew who Selena was and she kinda gave her this look like ‘What? Kmart?’ So we walked off and I asked Selena, “Why did you tell them you bought your dress at Kmart?” She goes, “Well I did buy my dress at Kmart! I don’t care where it’s from. You already know I don’t care.” I just think that shows you she didn’t care as long as everything looked good, she was good to go, and it shows her character as a person and it didn’t matter what anyone thought. As long as it felt good to her, she was going to wear it.

Selena Gomez was named after Selena and was featured singing the song, “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” as a duet with her vocals on the Selena album Enamorada de Ti. How did that process come about? Have you met her or do you know her?

Suzette: Actually the record label is the one who reached out to her and every other artist on that project. I’ve never met her personally but I know my father spoke to her while she was in the studio when she was recording it and she said she was extremely nervous. She was named after my sister because her parents were big fans of our music. They used to go to our dances and our concerts. You can tell she’s a very genuine person.

As Selena’s sister and one of the closest people to her during her time here on Earth, how would you like Selena to be described to the next generation and how do you want her to be remembered?

Suzette: Just that she was a great human being and she had a good heart. She loved her fans and she loved what she was doing and she had amazing music that made people dance and they’re going to know, they’ll vibe it. I think the majority of everyone that hears our music does vibe our music and it’s pretty incredible. I’m very grateful.

Selena Received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3. Suzette and the Quintanilla/Perez family accepted it in her honor.

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Selena’s legacy gaining strength with celebs like Kim, Demi, and America? Tell us your thoughts here!