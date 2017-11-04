Miley Cyrus’ Wildest Performances Of All-Time: Twerking On Robin Thicke & More

You never know what to expect when it comes to a Miley Cyrus performance. The singer has had some insane performances over the years, so let’s take a look back at the craziest ones before she performs on ‘SNL!’

Miley Cyrus, 24, has undergone quite the transformation over the years. She went from Disney Channel goodness to the controversial and psychedelic Bangerz era and then to wholesome, free-spirited Miley. Miley’s Bangerz era was her wild stage. There was a time when you basically had to prepare emotionally and mentally for a Miley performance. She shocked everyone when she hit the stage at the 2013 VMAs to perform “We Can’t Stop.” She started out the performance in a teddy bear leotard, but then she ripped it off, revealing a flesh-colored two-piece outfit. But things got even wilder. She started twerking on Robin Thicke, 40! The whole performance was totally out of left field, but it was just the beginning of a much wilder Miley.

Every Miley performance from then on just got wackier and racier. During her Bangerz tour, Miley donned very revealing outfits for her performances and showed off her most provocative dance moves. She returned to the VMAs in 2015 as a host and performed a very interesting rendition of her song “Dooo It,” complete with lots of latex and glitter. From the outfits to the expletives that were bleeped out, Miley’s performance was shocking, to say the least.

Miley’s most shocking performance was during her Dead Petz tour in Nov. 2015. She stepped out onstage to sing wearing a prosthetic penis and breasts. That’s certainly one concert fans will never forget. Talk about distracting! Take a look at photos of Miley’s wildest performances of all-time in our gallery now!

