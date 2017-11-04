Mia Khalifa Answers The 7 Most-Googled Sex Questions About Foreplay, Lasting Longer & More

Mia Khalifa is answering the sex questions everyone is Googling in a new steamy interview! Take a peek at her answers! Warning: NSFW!

Who hasn’t Googled a sex question at one time or another?! And, although getting answers is nice, getting informed by a gorgeous model (and fiery sports pundit) is better! Former adult film star Mia Khalifa, 24, sat down with Men’s Health to answer the 7 most-Googled sex-related questions! Of course, she added her own personal thoughts on the topics as well! Head here to check out more pics of Mia!

Among the questions posed was: “Where is the G-spot?” Mia’s answer? “Your G-spot is on the top wall of the vagina halfway between the opening and the cervix—so if you’re fingering someone, it’s up and under, I would say. You know you’re touching it when it feels like you’re touching a slightly rougher surface, like the surface of a nut… I reach orgasm externally, not too much from just intercourse,” she said. “So I prefer clitoral stimulation or G-spot stimulation. But every girl is different.” Are you taking notes?!

Another question she answered was: “How long should sex last?” And the flirty stunner’s response is absolutely hilarious! “I think a quickie is usually about 5-7 minutes, and something more passionate is usually about 10-15 minutes. I get chafed and tired and SportsCenter is usually about to be on.” Love it!

Mia also fielded this common question: “How to make a woman orgasm.” She offered a good yet likely infuriating answer. “It’s about a bunch of different factors, like kissing and taking your time and being tender, or being rough, depending on what the girl wants. There’s no required time to spend on foreplay — you just have to feel the vibe.” So no, there’s no easy trick! Want to read more? Head over to Men’s Health!

