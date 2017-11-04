Is Kylie Jenner Gushing Over Travis Scott While Dropping Another Pregnancy Hint? See Cryptic Message

Kylie Jenner sent fans into a frenzy by sharing a new cryptic message on Nov. 3, where she seemingly gushes over Travis Scott! Is she dropping another pregnancy hint as rumors swirl that she’s having a girl?!

Kylie Jenner, 20, strikes again! The reality star is sending the rumor mill into overdrive with yet another cryptic post on Nov. 3, seemingly hinting that she’s indeed expecting a bundle of joy with her boyfriend Travis Scott, 25. It’s been over a month since news of her reported pregnancy broke, but she’s keeping fans on the edge of their seats. Taking to Snapchat, Kylie shared a picture of a neon sign that read, “The kiss was beautiful” alongside a playful emoji showing two cartoon rabbits hugging with the message: “See you soon Rice Krispie.” Fans are wondering: is that a code word for baby or what?! Adding more fuel to the speculation, she’s been sharing less selfies and more smoldering throwback pics! See pics of Kylie and Travis, right here.

Kylie’s adoring followers are putting their detective skills to the test, sharing all sorts of theories about her mysterious posts. The makeup maven nearly broke the internet on Nov. 1 by posting a photo of her perfectly-polished hand to Instagram, in which she’s wearing light pink nail polish and holding a piece of jewelry that features sparkling pink butterflies. She captioned the pic, “shoot day,” with a matching heart, causing many to believe she was preparing for her highly anticipated gender reveal! “Soooo maybe it’s a girl? Maternity shoot? Can’t wait to see the pics if so,” one curious fan chimed in, while another commented: “I bet it’s pink for gender reveal.”

It’s been a fun-filled month for Kylie nonetheless, since she last treated her followers to a sultry pic on Oct. 31, while dressed as an angel for Halloween! With her blonde locks, blue contacts and white ensemble, fans couldn’t get enough of her sexy style. Kylie and Travis have been going strong since April and it was over a month ago that reports of her pregnancy surfaced. Fans don’t know what to think, since she was photographed wearing very baggy clothes that weekend and she’s been careful not to show her stomach ever since. Even Kris Jenner, 60, kept mum on the subject when she was grilled about her daughter’s pregnancies on The Ellen DeGeneres Show!

