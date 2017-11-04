Kourtney Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Neon Orange Bikini As Scott Cries About Being Replaced By Younes

Hot mama! Even though it’s the middle of autumn, Kourtney Kardashian is still rocking a bikini body. We’ve got the sexy pic that she posted after Scott Disick whined about being replaced by Younes Bendjima.

Way to brigthen our day! Kourtney Kardashian, 38, gave her fans a summery treat in the middle of autumn with a sexy bikini selfie on Nov. 3. She posted an Instagram pic that was filtered to look nearly black and white except for her tiny neon orange bikini that she rocked the heck out of. Since it’s really chilly in LA right now, she took the pic in the comfort of the warm indoors, standing of a bathroom mirror. The mother of three wrote, “Swipe up to see the one move I never skip during a workout,” and her exercise routine has really paid off. Kourt’s abs in the selfie are super cut and her figure is out of this world.

It comes as the perfect time to remind ex Scott Disick, 34. what he’s missing and that she’s fully replaced him with hot model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24. Even The Lord himself knows that this could mean he might be getting less airtime on KUWTK as the sexy Algerian is now the center of Kourtney’s love life. In a teaser for the upcoming episode from the show, he revealed he’s afraid of being squeezed out as the new normal is that he’s just the father of Kourt’s kids and she really doesn’t want anything more to do with him. See Kourtney’s hottest pics ever, here.

“Sometimes I feel insecure. Like, if Kourtney met someone, fell in love and got married and then everyone’s like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott — we don’t really need to be close with him anymore. Even though I get it. It’s a scary thing for me,” he revealed to Kourt’s sister Kim, 37. What if there is a new Scott and everyone thinks, “We don’t really need to be close to him any more.'” He’s already being left out of family milestones, as he was not invited to Kendall Jenner‘s 22nd birthday dinner on Nov. 2, where Kourtney brought Younes as her date. Instead, Scott headed off to Mexico with reported girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19. The Kar-Jenner clan seems to always tape family parties for KUWTK, so maybe he has good reason to think the “new Scott” Younes could be taking his place on the show.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott will get less airtime on KUWTK now that Kourtney is serious with Younes?