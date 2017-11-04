Kim Kardashian Fires Back At Haters Claiming Her Costume Was Racist — ‘We Don’t See Color’

Kim Kardashian took to her website on Nov. 3 to officially respond to the nasty backlash she received over wearing an Aaliyah costume for Halloween. See what she said about the racist comments here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, received some shocking negative racist comments about her Aaliyah Halloween costume and on Nov. 3 she didn’t hesitate to address the issue on her website. “I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,” Kim said on her website. “When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. The look was inspired by what she wore in her “Try Again” music video. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists. For me, it’s always about love and respect. Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend.” See pics of some of Kim’s most epic Halloween costumes this year here!

Many followers pointed out that she was not an African American woman and therefore shouldn’t have tried to dress like one, but Kim’s comments put her point of view into perspective and we love the fact that she memorialized a legend! “We don’t see color in my home,” she added on her website. “We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!” In addition to Aaliyah, Kim also dressed up as many other musical icons this year, including Selena Quintanilla and Cher.

Kim’s been busy with parties for the past two weeks. After attending several Halloween bashes last week, she attended sister Kendall Jenner‘s birthday party on Nov. 2 and of course, looked hotter than ever. Whether she’s in costume or dressing in her own style, we can always count on Kim to make waves with her appearance!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kim’s comments? Tell us in the comments below!