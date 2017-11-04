Kate Upton & Justin Verlander: Why He Loves That She Refused To Diet For Wedding

Out of all of Kate Upton’s plans for her big wedding day, a diet was not one of them. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she refused to drop the pounds before tying the knot, and Justin Verlander totally supported this idea!

“Kate [Upton] was determined not to go on some crazy diet for her wedding,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Kate, 25, and her Houston Astros hunk Justin Verlander, 34, are reportedly in Italy this weekend to become man and wife, and the last thing the Sports Illustrated model wanted to do was starve herself before her big day. It seems Kate found the right guy for her, because the source tells us that Justin “loves her curves and doesn’t want her to change a thing.”

However, while Kate wasn’t looking to shed some extra pounds with some crazy, crash diet, she did want to look good for her wedding. “She did step up her workouts with her personal trainer,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “The last month, she’s been working out everyday. She’s in amazing shape right now – her arms are so toned.”

As to what fans can expect when Kate walks down the aisle? She will be a heavenly vision. “She’s picked out a gorgeous white Valentino wedding gown and dress for the reception that really shows off her curves,” a second source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “There won’t be too many flowers as Justin is very allergic. The flowers they do have she specifically picked out because they are hypoallergenic.” Kate will have a “handful of bridesmaids,” which includes her sisters Christie Williams and Laura Upton. Justin’s brother, Ben Verlander, (who was once romantically linked to Kate’s friend Alexandra Daddario, 31) will be his best man.

Hopefully, Astros fans can forgive Justin and Kate for skipping out on the World Series victory parade in Houston. These two lovebirds had to bail in order to make it to their romantic wedding in Italy. Why Italy and not a romantic destination like, Paris, Texas? The couple “fell in love” with Italy last year, according to the insider, and “wanted a destination wedding so that seemed like the perfect choice. They looked at several wedding venues in Florence, Sienna, Venice and Rome before choosing. They are being extremely tight lipped about the exact location.” Any of those spots will be perfect for these two to say “I Do.”

Are you happy that Kate and Justin are getting married, HollywoodLifers?