Kate Gosselin ‘Furious’ Over Jon’s Trick Or Treating Criticism: She Was Acting In Son’s Best Interests

Jon Gosselin was heartbroken to see his son, Collin, excluded from the family’s Halloween, but Kate Gosselin is having none of it. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned she thinks Jon needs to ‘butt out!’

Halloween is ultimately for the kids, so many people – including Jon Gosselin, 40 – were upset with how Kate Gosselin, 42, seemingly left out their son, Collin, 13, from the family’s Halloween celebration. Kate shared a holiday photo that showed Aaden, Alexis, Hannah, Leah and Joel trick-or-treating. The lack of Collin left Jon feeling extremely upset, but the Kate Plus 8 star has no time for hate from her ex. “Kate gets really pissed when Jon suddenly pops up out of nowhere and begins questioning her parenting skills and choices,” a source close to Kate EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

“She feels that he should butt out, because let’s face it, she’s the one that’s with the kids pretty much 24/7, and she’s the one that knows best,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “Kate was furious over the criticism she received for not taking Collin trick or treating, as she was totally acting in his best interests.” Collin is enrolled in a school for special needs children, due to behavioral issues, and the insider says that pulling him out of it for a single night would do more harm than good.

“Collin has been thriving since he enrolled in his new school,” the source says, “and she can’t just take him out of his program as and when she feels like it. Collin needs a really strict routine, with no sudden changes, and he gets very anxious and distressed by too much sensory overload—so to even consider taking him somewhere he would be surrounded by crowds of kids is out of the question.”

Kate, the insider added, always “strives to put the needs and wellbeing of her children first,” no matter what her ex-husband says. Jon, after seeing how Collin wasn’t spending time with his family this Halloween, broke down and cried. However, Kate did feel bad that Collin wasn’t there, but in the long run, it was better that he wasn’t. “Of course she would have loved to have had Collin there with the rest of his siblings,” the insider says, “but it would have been too overwhelming for him.”

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Was Kate right in leaving Collin at the school? Or should she have included in her family’s Halloween adventures?