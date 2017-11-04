Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Marry In Gorgeous Tuscany Wedding After World Series Win

Justin Verlander celebrated his first World Series win by marrying the woman of his dreams, Kate Upton! The couple wed in a romantic ceremony in Tuscany on Nov. 4 and we’ve got all the details!

Just days after his Houston Astros took home the World Series title, Justin Verlander won at life by marrying Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton, 25, in a gorgeous destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy on Nov. 4, according to E! News. The 34-year-old pitching ace and the stunning blonde are now husband and wife after getting engaged in the spring of 2016. The event took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort and was attended by close friends and family. Kate’s sisters Laura and Christie were among the bridesmaids who watched their sister become an MLB wife.

The three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover girl looked drop dead gorgeous in a white gown with lace sleeves. She wore her hair in a side-part with the veil pinned in the back. As for Justin, he wore a dark-colored tuxedo with a bow tie. The bridal party looked sensational in blush-colored gowns at the picture-perfect setting. See more pics of Kate and Justin, here.

Kate patiently waited through two full baseball seasons to let Justin focus on the game while she took care of the wedding plans. The pair began dating in 2014. Then in 2016, Kate showed off her gorgeous engagement diamond at the Met Gala. A wedding like this had to have been months in the making and it’s crazy that it happened so close to the Astros winning game seven of the World Series back on Nov. 1. Then again, Justin had been playing for the Detroit Tigers up until his August 30 trade to Houston, so maybe they didn’t think he’d be going all the way to the World Series! He even missed the team’s Nov. 3 victory parade in Houston because he was already in Europe for his wedding. Congrats, you two!

