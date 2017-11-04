Gallery

Justin Bieber & Selena’s Gomez’s Cutest Moments Over 6 Years: From ‘My Girl’ To Biking & More

justin bieber selena gomez
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID/SplashNews
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game. Pictured: Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber BACKGRID USA 1 NOVEMBER 2017 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

Now that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s relationship is back ON, we’re taking a look at their cutest photos together from the last six years of on-off love. Check ’em out here!

It’s been more than six years since Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, went fully public with their relationship for the first time, and after lots of ups and downs they definitely seem to be back together once again. Once it was revealed on Oct. 30 that Sel had split from The Weeknd, 27, amidst her recent reunions with Justin, speculation began that Jelena was back ON, and they all but confirmed a romantic reconciliation by taking an adorable bike ride together on Nov. 1. Both stars couldn’t wipe the smiles off of their faces on the outing, and later on, she was photographed adorably leaning her head on his shoulder. It was for sure one their cutest moments of all time, but there’s plenty more where that came from! FOR MORE ON SELENA & JUSTIN’S REUNION, LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST HERE.

Who could forget, just two years ago, in Nov. 2015, when Justin and Selena went through another brief reunion period, and he sweetly serenaded her with the song “My Girl” while they spent time at the Montage Hotel!? And, of course, the greatest of all — their red carpet debut in Feb. 2011! After months of romance rumors, Selena and Justin went public at one of the biggest events of the year: The Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Not only did they pose together for adorable pics on the carpet, but they also coordinated their outfits, with him wearing a red pocket square to match her red dress.

We’ve rounded up some of Jelena’s most adorable photos of all time, which you can check out in the gallery above. Click through to relive the romance from 2011 through now!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin and Selena getting back together? What moment of theirs do you think is cutest?