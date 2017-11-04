Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: They’re Committed To Making ‘Last Chance’ Relationship Work

Hoping Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship lasts this time? You are not alone! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on how the adorable pair is planning to sidestep the mistakes they’ve made in the past!

Now that Jelena are once again hot and heavy, fans are desperate to know if it’s going to be different this time! After all, Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, past together is filled with difficult and heartbreaking moments! Honestly, who even guessed they’d end up together again?! But, according to our insider, this pop music couple is going strong and dedicated to their relationship as they take one last shot at love together! Head here for loads more cute snaps of Justin and Selena!

“Justin and Selena are determined to make their relationship work this time around,” a source close to Selena tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’ve agreed this is their last chance, and that if they fail once again, then they will agree to be just friends. Selena’s kidney transplant was a wake up call for her and Justin—reminding them that life is precious and can be snatched away at any moment. They’ve vowed that they are going to make sure they don’t neglect their relationship in favor of their careers; that they are always going to make time for each other, and they will sit down and talk through any issues that they have.” Wow! They sound like they’ve really thought this through.

Our insider went on to add that a lot has changed since the last time these two took a chance at romance. “Justin and Selena have matured emotionally from when they were last together, and have a much clearer idea of what’s important to them in life. When Justin and Selena dated previously, both of them took the other for granted, and neglected to put in the work that’s required to maintain a happy and healthy relationship—but, they’re totally committed to learning from their past mistakes.” Everyone cross your fingers!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Do Justin and Selena have what it takes to make their romance last? Tell us your thoughts and theories below!