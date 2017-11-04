Jennifer Lawrence Name Drops Taylor Swift In Kim Kardashian Interview & Things Get Awkward

Uh-oh! Jennifer Lawrence brought up Kim Kardashian’s nemesis Taylor Swift while interviewing the reality star on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show! Check out Kimmy’s response!

Okay, so just in case you missed it, Jennifer Lawrence, 27, was the guest host on the Nov. 2 installment of Jimmy Kimmel‘s, 49, talk show where she got to interview her reality TV idol Kim Kardashian, 37! It was pure gold! The Oscar-winner asked Kim about everything from her surrogate to Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez‘s, 25, reunion! However, the best moment had to be when Jen brought up someone Kim’s not all that fond of — Taylor Swift, 27! Head here to check out loads more pics of the reality star strutting her stuff!

They were discussing how Kim did some sleuthing years ago to discover that an ex-boyfriend was cheating on her when the pop star’s name came up. “I got into the voicemail thing and I was at dinner with all of my best friends. I put it on speaker wondering where my boyfriend was. He was flying in town to meet another girl on my birthday and lied to me that he was in a different city,” she said.

“Oh my god, that’s like a Taylor Swift song,” Jen replied. It really is! Kim’s response? She managed to laugh off the awkward moment. During their sit-down interview Jen also blasted Reggie Bush, 32, for marrying a woman who looks EXACTLY like Kim! This is TV history!

