iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina 2017 Live Stream: Watch Camila Cabello & More Perform

Camila Cabello and more of your faves are performing at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina today, Nov. 4, and you won’t have to miss a moment! Here’s your FREE online live stream.

The 2017 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is going down live from Miami, FL today, and you can watch the free live stream above. It starts at 8:00 PM EST/5:00 PM PST! You can also tune in and watch it on Telemundo, or listen live on select iHeartRadio stations and Fiesta Latina Radio.

Ricky Martin, Gente De Zona, CNCO, Reik, Jesse y Joy, Camila Cabello, Pepe Aguilar, Luis Fonsi and Diplo will all perform on the American Airlines Arena stage, and Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeartLatino and on-air personality for iHeartRadio, will host the big event. See photos from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival here.

Furthermore, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: Celebrating Our Heroes “will recognize our first responders in the aftermath of the recent hurricanes and earthquakes,” according to a press release. “In addition to bringing the biggest Latin artists to one stage, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina will feature stories of the first responders who served their local communities during last month’s catastrophic natural disasters in Florida, Texas, Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean, and celebrate their resilience. The event will also provide information on how guests and listeners can support the local communities directly impacted by those events by donating to the American Red Cross and The Ricky Martin Foundation.” So cool!

