Actor Harry Dreyfuss Claims Kevin Spacey Groped Him When He Was Just 18

Truly shocking. Actor Harry Dreyfuss, son of Oscar-winner Richard Dreyfuss, now alleges Kevin Spacey groped him when he was 18. Here’s his story.

It seems, although Kevin Spacey, 58, has already been fired from his starring role on House of Cards, the disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue to surface. Now, actor Harry Dreyfuss has come forward to claim that the disgraced leading man groped him when was just 18. All the more troubling, Dreyfuss says his father, Richard Dreyfuss, was in the room, distracted by a script, when it happened. Head here for more photos of Spacey.

The younger actor alleges the sexual assault happened after several uncomfortable instances with Spacey. He and his father were visiting Spacey’s apartment where they were going over lines for a play when the incident allegedly occurred. “After a few minutes, he put his hand on my thigh. Finally (finally, finally) I became suspicious,” he wrote in an essay for BuzzFeed. “It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad’s boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, surely he can’t be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad.”

Dreyfuss then explained that he adjusted and moved about the room to avoid the older actor, but Spacey was persisted. “Over the course of about 20 seconds, centimeter by centimeter, Kevin crawled his hand from my thigh over toward my crotch. My mind went blank. Suddenly, he had completed his journey and now he had all of me in his hand. I stopped reading the script and my eyes went wide. I lifted up my head and faced him. Looking into his eyes, I gave the most meager shake of my head that I could manage.” He went on to explain that the reason he did not speak up in the moment was because he thought he was protecting everyone by remaining silent, which he no longer feels is the case. Absolutely appalling.

